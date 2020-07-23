Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 501 new cases of coronavirus Thursday and seven more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Of 8,305 test results received in the past day, 6.0% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked down to a matching 6.0%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four women and three men who ranged in age from 44 to 95. All had underlying medical conditions.

One new community outbreak was reported, this one occurring in a restaurant or bar, leaving the number over the past seven days at 12.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours.

Since the first local case in March, San Diego County has performed 531,277 tests resulting in 25,608 cases and 512 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 501 New Virus Cases and 7 More Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: