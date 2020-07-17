San Diego County Reports Record 634 New Coronavirus Cases and 7 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported a record 634 new coronavirus cases on Friday and seven more deaths from the disease.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three women and four men ranging in age from the early 50s to mid 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

Of 9,224 test results received in the past day, 6.9% were positive, causing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to tick up to 6.1 percent.

Two new community outbreaks, both in restaurants, were reported, and the number over the past week declined slightly to 13. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location that do not involve people from the same household.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours.

Since the first local case was reported in March, the county has administered 478,546 tests resulting in 22,489 cases and 472 deaths.

