San Diego County Reports Daily Record of 17 COVID-19 Deaths, 406 New Cases

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 409 new cases of coronavirus Thursday and a record 17 deaths from the pandemic disease.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were 11 men and six women ranging in age from 51 to 90 years of age. All but one person had an underlying medical condition.

The county received 10,434 tests results over the past day for a positive rate of 3.9%, causing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to tick down to 6.0%.

One new community outbreak — in a gym — was reported, and the seven-day total remained at 14. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location that do not involve people from the same household.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 469,322 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 21,855 cases and 465 deaths.

