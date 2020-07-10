San Diego County Reports 461 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 461 new cases of coronavirus Friday and five more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 8,423 test results received in the past day, 5.5% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests declined slightly to 5.9%.

Both the number of positive tests and the rate were lower than in recent days, which have seen spikes of close to 600 new cases.

The latest local victims of COVID-19 were four men and one woman ranging in age from their late 60s to 100 years.

The agency said there have been 18 community outbreaks over the past seven days, a number well over the threshold level of seven. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases traced to a specific location and involving people from different households.

Since the first local case in March, the county has administered 419,867 tests resulting in 18,863 cases and 420 deaths

