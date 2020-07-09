San Diego County Reports 560 New Coronavirus Cases and 9 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 560 new cases of coronavirus Thursday and nine more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 8,950 test results received in the past day, 6.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests increased to 6%.

Although the rate of positive tests has doubled from the 3% level in early June, it remains less than the average of 7.3% for all of California. Rates are even higher in other states, with Texas reporting 16% and Arizona surging over 25%.

The number of community outbreaks over the past seven days declined to 15, the lowest level in several weeks. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location involving people from different households.

The latest local victims of COVID-19 were five women and four men ranging in age from 50 to 89. All but one of the victims had an underlying medical condition.

Since the first local case in March, the county has administered 411,444 tests, resulting in 18,402 cases and 415 deaths.

