Duran Ferree. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego FC

San Diego FC has signed San Diego native and U.S. youth national goalkeeper Duran Ferree to a four-year contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

While MLS rules prohibit San Diego FC from signing other players until next year, the club is permitted to sign local, San Diego based, young players like Ferree, of 4S Ranch.

Ferree, 17, joins San Diego FC after spending last season with the now-defunct San Diego Loyal SC, which played its final game in October.

A standout player at San Diego Surf Soccer Club, Ferree signed a professional contract with SD Loyal at the age of 15. After a rapid ascent through the team’s development program, he made his professional debut with the first team at the age of 16 on April 30, 2022.

Ferree is also a member of the U.S. Under-17 Youth National Team with five appearances and two clean sheets during 2023 World Cup qualifying and competition. He was in goal and made two crucial saves for clincher against Guatemala in qualifying play.

“I’m honored to sign with my new hometown club,” Ferree said. “To be part of San Diego soccer history and play for my home city is beyond my wildest dreams. This is a testament to all the hard work I’ve put in to get here and is everything I’ve been working towards.”

As San Diego FC gears up for its inaugural MLS season in 2025, the addition of Ferree underscores the club’s commitment to identify and develop young talent, and build a youthful, dynamic and winning organization that integrates its partner Right to Dream’s (RTD) system of recruitment and play.

“We are excited to have Duran [Ferree] join San Diego FC as a locally developed young talent,” said Tom Penn, CEO, San Diego FC. “This signing spotlights our commitment to providing opportunities for local talent to flourish right here in San Diego. Duran’s San Diego roots, natural talent, and promise for the future make him a valuable addition to our club.”

San Diego FC expects to announce other player signings in early 2024 in advance of its debut season.