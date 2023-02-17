The Loyal’s Dylan Ferree, practicing as part of the U.S. U-17 team. Photo credit: @SanDiegoLoyal via Twitter

After clinching a spot in the knockout round of the Concacaf U-17 Championship, the U.S. U-17 Men’s Youth National Team finished Group F play with a win over Canada.

With both teams at six points going into Wednesday’s match, the U.S. – featuring San Diego Loyal goalkeeper Duran Ferree – emerged atop the group thanks to the 1-0 victory.

Canada, in fact, had a free kick just outside the box in the 84th, but Ferree made a leaping save to preserve the win.

The U.S. next faces the Dominican Republic in the Round of 16, at 2 p.m. Saturday in Estadio Pensativo in Antigua, Guatamala. The match airs on Fox Soccer Plus.

See more Air Duran. ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n7HH9odALF — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) February 16, 2023

Both the U.S. and Canada secured places in the knockout round with their second victories in as many games on Monday.

Playing a heavily rotated squad, the U.S. topped Trinidad & Tobago 3-1 as three different players scored. The U.S. opened with a 5-0 win over Barbados.

The U.S. improved to 10-1-0 vs. Canada all-time at the Concacaf U-17 tournament and has won nine straight since dropping the first meeting in 1988.