After clinching a spot in the knockout round of the Concacaf U-17 Championship, the U.S. U-17 Men’s Youth National Team finished Group F play with a win over Canada.
With both teams at six points going into Wednesday’s match, the U.S. – featuring San Diego Loyal goalkeeper Duran Ferree – emerged atop the group thanks to the 1-0 victory.
Canada, in fact, had a free kick just outside the box in the 84th, but Ferree made a leaping save to preserve the win.
The U.S. next faces the Dominican Republic in the Round of 16, at 2 p.m. Saturday in Estadio Pensativo in Antigua, Guatamala. The match airs on Fox Soccer Plus.
Both the U.S. and Canada secured places in the knockout round with their second victories in as many games on Monday.
Playing a heavily rotated squad, the U.S. topped Trinidad & Tobago 3-1 as three different players scored. The U.S. opened with a 5-0 win over Barbados.
The U.S. improved to 10-1-0 vs. Canada all-time at the Concacaf U-17 tournament and has won nine straight since dropping the first meeting in 1988.