Photo via @SanDiegoLoyal X

San Diego Loyal SC will try to extend its final season when it faces Phoenix Rising FC in a USL Championship Western Conference quarterfinal Sunday night at Torero Stadium.

The 7 p.m. game is a matchup of teams going in opposite directions.

The Loyal concluded the regular season with five victories and a tie in its final six games, improving to 16-9-9 for 57 points, matching Orange County SC for second in the Western Conference, but the Loyal is seeded third because Orange County outscored it 3-2 in two games, the second tiebreaker.

“𝙒𝙚’𝙧𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡.”



The 2023 Playoffs are here — presented by @SDCommunityPwr. pic.twitter.com/JTrxgm3Ope — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 22, 2023

The Rising (12-10-12) was winless in its final five regular-season games, dropping from fourth to sixth in the 12-team conference.

The Loyal was 1-0-1 against Phoenix in the regular season, winning 3-0 March 19 at Torero Stadium and tying 2-2 April 1 in the first game at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

The Loyal was second in the league with 61 goals, two fewer than San Antonio FC, with Ronaldo Damus scoring a team-high 12 goals. San Diego was among two teams with three players who scored at least 10 goals.

Phoenix scored 54 goals, fifth in the league, including 17 by Daniel Trejo, who tied for third, and 16 by Manuel Arteaga

The Loyal allowed 43 goals, tied for 10th in the 24-team league. The Rising allowed 41, seventh in the league.

“If you asked me, if I had to pick a team from the East or West to play, it would have been San Diego,” said Rising coach Juan Guerra. “This is a soccer game we want. It’s a game the fan base and a full stadium is going to enjoy watching. It is going to be a proper soccer game.”

“I expect a very good tactical battle within the game. Add to that a full stadium. Add to that what is happening to them internally. It creates the atmosphere for an unbelievable game. One that we all can remember,” he said.

The Loyal announced Aug. 24 that it will fold following the conclusion of the season after chairman Andrew Vassiliadis and President Ricardo Campos determined there was no viable way to keep it operating with a Major League Soccer team set to begin play in San Diego in 2025.

Before the team’s final regular-season home game — a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Roots SC Oct. 7 — the team’s fan groups The Locals and Chavos de Loyal raised a large choreographed display known as a tifo declaring “Bury Us With The Cup.”

The game will be broadcast on The CW San Diego and streamed on ESPN+.

The winner will advance to a conference semifinal against Orange County SC, a 1-0 winner over El Paso Locomotive FC in another conference quarterfinal Saturday.

City News Service contributed to this article.