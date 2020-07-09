San Diego Soccer Team To Wear Black Lives Matter Jerseys

Share This Article:

San Diego Loyal SC will wear Black Lives Matter alternate jerseys when they resume their inaugural season Saturday and for other selected games through 2021, the USL Championship team announced Thursday.

SD Loyal will wear the jerseys in an attempt to continue to raise awareness around the importance of inclusivity and diversity, according to team President Warren Smith.

“Loyal is more than just our name — it’s our mantra,” Smith said. “The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community, and now more than ever we stand by this. It’s time to show our loyalty and stand together in the fight against racism and put an end to the violence fueled by hatred against our Black community.”

The jerseys will be a full black kit with dark teal accent with Black Lives Matter across the nameplate on all players. “Together San Diego” will run down the side of each jersey.

At the end of the season, the player-worn jerseys will be auctioned, with the profits going toward the Association of African American Educators of San Diego, which advocates for equity in educational opportunities and outcomes for Black students and staff.

The association will receive 10% of the profits from the jersey sales. The jerseys will be available for purchase Friday at soccerloco stores and online July 21.

“As a professional sport team, we have a duty to use our voices in a productive, meaningful way to benefit our communities,” said Landon Donovan, SD Loyal’s first-team manager and executive vice president of soccer operations.

“We will not be silent about racial injustice and encourage our fans and community to join us in taking a stand,” he said.

SD Loyal is set to resume play Saturday by facing the Real Monarchs SLC in Sandy, Utah, in the first professional team sporting event played in the United States with fans in attendance since March 11.

–City News Service

