Shanieka RIcketts, former Aztec and two-time Olympian. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Former Aztec Shanieka Ricketts, competing for Jamaica, finished just off the podium Sunday in the triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics.



Ricketts, who entered the 2020 Games ranked second in the world in the event, posted a personal best – 14.84 meters (48-08.25), but that put her three centimeters behind Spain’s Ana Peleteiro, whose leap of 14.87m secured her a bronze medal.

The competitors set a high bar. Favorite Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won the gold medal with a world-record leap of 15.67m.

While breaking Ukrainian Inessa Kravets’ 15.50m record from 1995, Rojas also improved upon her silver medal finish in 2016.

Portugal’s Patricia Mamona took the 2020 silver with a 15.01m jump.

The U.S.’ top finisher was Keturah Orji, with a mark of 14.59m.

It was the second Olympic appearance for Ricketts, who while at SDSU was known as Shanieka Thomas.

She tied for 13th in the triple jump at the 2016 Tokyo Olympics with a mark of 14.02m (46-00.00). Her personal best in the event was 14.98m (49-01.75).



Ricketts, a three-time NCAA triple jump champion from 2013-14 at San Diego State, is part of the Aztec Hall of Fame.

