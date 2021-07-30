Shanieka Thomas Ricketts, a San Diego State alum and world-class track athlete. Photo credit: @AztecTF, via Twitter.

San Diego State alum Shanieka Ricketts, competing for Jamaica, qualified Friday for this weekend’s triple jump final at the Tokyo Olympics.



Ricketts, who entered the Games ranked second in the world, needed one attempt to hit her qualifying mark of 14.43 meters, or 47-04.25.

Her leap was the fourth best of Group B and sixth among the 34 entrants.

Kimberly Williams also scored 14.30m to qualify.



Other favorites in the women’s triple jump include Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela and Liadagmis Povea of Cuba. The top American is Keturah Orji.



The final is set for 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

It will be the first Olympic final for Ricketts, who competed as Shanieka Thomas for SDSU.

She tied for 13th in the triple jump in 2016 with a mark of 14.02m, or 46-00.00. The top 12 athletes made the final.

Ricketts placed second at the 2019 World Championship in Doha, Qatar with a 14.92m leap, or 48-11.50. She has a personal best of 14.98m, or 49-01.75.



Ricketts enjoyed great success as an Aztec, winning three NCAA triple jump championships (2013-14 outdoor, 2014 indoor) and finishing as a runner up twice (2012 outdoor, 2013 indoor).

San Diego State inducted her into the Aztec Hall of Fame in 2019.