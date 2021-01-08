Mickelson to Join Other Farmers Insurance Open Champs at 2021 Tourney

Share This Article:

Add San Diego native and three-time Farmers Insurance Open winner Phil Mickelson to the list of professional golfers set to compete at the 2021 tournament, beginning Jan. 28.

Mickelson will join four other former champions who have committed to the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.

The list includes Jon Rahm, ranked No. 2 in the world, who won the 2017 open, and Marc Leishman, No. 28 in the world, who won last year.

Mickelson will be making his 28th appearance in the Farmers Insurance Open.

The three-time Masters champion (2004, 2006, 2010) also won the PGA Championship in 2005 and The Open in 2013. Mickelson also won in La Jolla in 2000 and 2001, and he has seven other top-10 finishes in the tournament.

He made his debut on the PGA Tour Champions last season, entering two events and winning both.

Local products committed to the open include Charley Hoffman, Poway High, Jamie Lovemark and Pat Perez, both from Torrey Pines High, Kyle Mendoza, of Oceanside, and Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun, both from San Diego State.

The field will not be fully set until Jan. 22, shortly after conclusion of play in that week’s tournament.

The Farmers Insurance Open takes place from Jan. 28-31. The event will not include fans due to COVID-19..

– Staff reports

