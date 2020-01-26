G’Day for Aussie Leishman: Wins $1.35M at Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Marc Leishman of Australia kisses his winner’s trophy after winning the Farmers Insurance Open with a total of 15 strokes under.
Marc Leishman of Australia kisses his winner’s trophy after taking the Farmers Insurance Open with a total of 15 strokes under par. Photo by Chris Stone

After an early final-round lead, Australian Marc Leishman bagged his fifth PGA Tour win — and a $1.35 million purse — Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course.

Leishman finished at 15 under in the tournament. Runner-up Jon Rahm ended the competition at 14 under. Tying for third were Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy, at 12 under. Tom Hoge placed fifth.

Tiger Woods finished in 9th along with six other players. This was Woods’ first official PGA Tour event since winning the Zozo Championship Oct. 27 to tie Sam Snead’s record of 82 victories.

Fog blanketing Torrey Pines delayed the start of the third round by two hours on Saturday. Play was scheduled to begin at 7:35 a.m., but was rescheduled for 7:45 a.m., pushed back again to 8:05 a.m., then to 8:35 a.m., 9:05 a.m. and 9:35 a.m.

— Staff report

