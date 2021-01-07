2020 Champ Marc Leishman Among Pros Committing to Farmers Insurance Open

Share This Article:

Four former Farmers Insurance Open champions – Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman – have committed to the 2021 tournament at Torrey Pines, organizers said.

Rahm, ranked No. 2 in the world, won the 2017 open, while Leishman, No. 28 in the world, won last year.

In addition, Brooks Koepka, the world’s 12th ranked player, and a four-time major championship winner, committed to the event, set to begin Jan. 28.

Rahm owns five career PGA Tour victories, having won at least once every season since his first full year on the tour in 2016-17.

It's official…@JonRahmpga and @BKoepka have committed to playing in the 2021 #FarmersInsuranceOpen ‼ These commitments add 1 FIO win, 4 major championship wins and 2 more of the World's Top 50 to our player field. #TuneInToTorrey pic.twitter.com/OLT44Ki5oo — Farmers Ins Open (@FarmersInsOpen) January 5, 2021

Leishman has logged five career tour victories and played in the last four Presidents Cups.

Koepka’s major titles include the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships.

Two other former Farmers Insurance Open winners will join the field – Brandt Snedeker (2012, 2016) and Bubba Watson (2011).

The group joins a field that currently includes 15 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, and 15 players among the top 30 in the 2020-21 FedExCup points standings.

Local products committed to the event include:

Charley Hoffman, Poway High

Jamie Lovemark, Torrey Pines High

Kyle Mendoza, of Oceanside

Pat Perez, Torrey Pines High

Xander Schauffele, Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State

J.J. Spaun, San Diego State

The field is not final until Jan. 22, shortly after conclusion of play in that week’s tournament.

The Farmers Insurance Open will take place from Jan. 28-31. The event will not include fans due to the ongoing pandemic.

– Staff reports

– Staff reports

