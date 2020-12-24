SDSU to Face Colorado State, With UNLV Games Postponed Due to COVID-19

Share This Article:

The two-game series between San Diego State and UNLV, scheduled to begin Jan. 2 in Las Vegas, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Runnin’ Rebels program.

SDSU replaced the UNLV games by rescheduling two December contests with Colorado State, which were postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Rams program.

The Aztecs now will face the Rams at 1 p.m. Jan. 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Viejas Arena. The first game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with the second game on FS1.

The Mountain West conference decided before the season to have teams face each other in two-game series to limit travel in light of the pandemic.

One other schedule change – the Jan. 9 Aztecs game against Nevada, which was originally scheduled earlier, will now tip off at 6 p.m. at Viejas.

San Diego State improved to 6-1 Tuesday with a 74-49 victory over Saint Mary’s College.

– Staff reports

