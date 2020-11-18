Aztecs Release Revised Basketball Schedule Ahead of Nov. 25 Season Opener

San Diego State’s basketball program released a revamped schedule this week, including a non-conference, neutral site matchup against Saint Mary’s College.
The Mountain West released its original conference schedule last month, but increased concerns about the coronavirus led officials to reduce travel to promote the health and safety of athletes, coaches and staff.
In the 20-game schedule, teams face each other in a two-game series in the same week, with a one-day break between contests. Each university has five home and five road series, reducing the regular travel schedule by four weeks.
After tipping off the season in Viejas Arena against UCLA Nov. 25, followed by UC Irvine two days later, SDSU jumps into conference play.
That begins for the Aztecs with a pair of home contests against Colorado State on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.
The 2021 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship takes place in Las Vegas over three days beginning March 10.
San Diego State could add two additional non-conference matchups to reach the NCAA maximum of 27 regular-season games for 2020-21. Information regarding any additional games will be announced as they are scheduled.
The Aztecs finished atop the preseason poll of Mountain West teams. The team won the regular-season Mountain West title last year and was expected to make a perform well at the NCAA Tournament, but the pandemic forced officials to cancel the event.
2020-21 SDSU Men’s Basketball Schedule
|Wednesday, Nov. 25
|UCLA
|Friday, Nov. 27
|UC Irvine
|Thursday, Dec. 3
|Colorado State
|Saturday, Dec. 5
|Colorado State
|Thursday, Dec. 10
|at Arizona State
|Friday, Dec. 18
|BYU
|Tuesday, Dec. 22
|vs. Saint Mary’s
|Thursday, Dec. 31
|at UNLV
|Saturday, Jan. 2
|at UNLV
|Thursday, Jan. 7
|Nevada
|Saturday, Jan. 9
|Nevada
|Thursday, Jan. 14
|at Utah State
|Saturday, Jan. 16
|at Utah State
|Friday, Jan. 22
|at Air Force
|Sunday, Jan. 24
|at Air Force
|Thursday, Jan. 28
|Wyoming
|Saturday, Jan. 3
|Wyoming
|Wednesday, Feb. 3
|at New Mexico
|Friday, Feb. 5
|at New Mexico
|Monday, Feb. 8
|San Jose State
|Wednesday, Feb. 10
|San Jose State
|Thursday, Feb. 18
|at Fresno State
|Saturday, Feb. 20
|at Fresno State
|Thursday, Feb. 25
|Boise State
|Saturday, Feb. 27
|Boise State
|March 10-13
|Mountain West Championship
– Staff reports
