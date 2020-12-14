Share This Article:

San Diego State’s men’s basketball team moved up six spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, while debuting in the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 20.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Monday’s jump follows the Aztecs’ 80-68 victory at No. 23 Arizona State Thursday, when the team improved to 5-0.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa remain atop both polls. SDSU became the only Mountain West team ranked in either poll.

The Aztecs, along with Gonzaga, Kansas, Missouri and Villanova, are the only teams with two victories this season against AP Top 25 teams. The other win came against No. 22 UCLA in the season opener.

The team’s climb up in the AP poll matches SDSU’s biggest one-week move last season, from No. 13 to No. 7.

The latest AP ranking equals the second-highest ranking for the program on this date, which also occurred in 2012 and 2014. The Aztecs held the No. 11 spot a decade ago.

The Aztecs return to action at 2 p.m. Friday at Viejas Arena against Brigham Young in a game to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

– Staff reports

SDSU Jumps to No. 18 in AP Poll, While Entering Coaches Poll at No. 20 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: