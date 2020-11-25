SDSU Continues Winning Ways, Dispatching UCLA 73-58 to Begin New Season

Share This Article:

San Diego State, led by seniors Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel, surged in the second half Wednesday to defeat UCLA 73-58 in their season opener.

With the victory over the 22nd-ranked Bruins, the Aztecs won their fourth straight game at home over a Top 25 opponent. SDSU is currently unranked after finishing last season at No. 6 in the national polls.

The Aztecs, if they fulfill the prediction that they’ll finish atop the Mountain West, would repeat their regular-season title win from the 2019-20 campaign. That’s when they compiled a 30-2 record after piling up 26 straight wins to begin the season.

UCLA jumped ahead early with two three’s, and held the lead until transfer Joshua Tomaic tied the game at 19. Another transfer, Terrell Gomez, gave the Aztecs a lead they never surrendered, with two free throws, with just over 8 minutes remaining in the half.

SDSU pulled away after the half. Mitchell started it off with a three and Schakel followed with one of his own, to make the score 40-28.

Both scored 15, while Mitchell added two rebounds and two assists, and Schakel added three rebounds.

Aguek Arop and Gomez scored 10 points each, and Trey Pulliam added eight. Pulliam also snagged four rebounds and added six assists.

The Aztecs showed their depth with 21 points off the bench, from Gomez and Tomaic, with nine.

They also forced 15 turnovers by the Bruins, and held UCLA to just 28.6% shooting in the second half.

“This might be as deep of a team as we have ever had,” coach Brian Dutcher told XTRA 1360 post-game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 for the Bruins, who lost guard Chris Smith – he fouled out – with just under five minutes left in the game. They also played without the injured Jalen Hill and Johnny Juzang.

In the first game at Viejas Wednesday, Pepperdine defeated UC Irvine 86-72.

The games at Viejas continue Friday, as UCLA faces Pepperdine at noon. SDSU follows against UC Irvine at 4 p.m.

– Staff reports

