Padres Place Stars Machado, Tatis, Lamet on All-MLB Team

San Diego Padres Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis, Jr. and Dinelson Lamet earned slots on the All-MLB Team, named Wednesday.

Machado and Tatis made the 1st Team for their performances at third base and shortstop, respectively, in 2020. Starting pitcher Lamet made the 2nd team.

Machado hit .304 with 16 homers, while standing out defensively, making just two errors. Tatis batted .277 with 17 homers and three errors in the field. Lamet posted a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts, with a record of 3-1.

Tatis appeared on the MLB Network to talk about his season, the general excellence of the play of other star shortstops and his friendly rivalry with Machado for best arm on the Padres.

Someday they should compete, said a laughing Tatis, to “see who has the best arm (and) that’s it.”

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers were the only other National League West team with a 1st Team honoree, outfielder Mookie Betts. Their shortstop, Corey Seager, runner-up to Tatis, made the 2nd Team, as did pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

The other NL West representative, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants, also made the 2nd Team.

For the full list of honorees, see MLB.com.

Fans voted, along with a panel of experts to determine baseball’s best performers overall, not just by league.

Major League Baseball introduced its first All-MLB Team last year. Closer Kirby Yates was the only Padres representative in 2019. He made the 1st Team.

– Staff reports

