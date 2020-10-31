Fans Can Vote for 9 Padres Among Contenders for All-MLB Team

Share This Article:

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. lead a group of nine San Diego Padres for whom fans can vote as baseball names its 2020 All-MLB Team.

The Padres have the most contenders for the All-MLB Team, followed by the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians with seven each. In the National League West, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers only have six.

Fans can vote once every 24 hours for the best players at each position during the regular season. Officials will announce first and second teams in December on the MLB Network.

Half of the the fan vote determines the winners, with the other half depending on a panel of experts.

Voting ends at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Second base: Jake Cronenworth

Shortstop: Tatis

Third base: Machado

Catcher: Austin Nola

Outfield: Trent Grisham, Wil Myers

Starting pitcher: Dinelson Lamet

Relievers: Drew Pomeranz, Trevor Rosenthal

The most All-MLB nominees in the league! 👏 Vote now 🗳 https://t.co/dBIz2anGBF pic.twitter.com/idb7AQz8vX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 29, 2020

– Staff reports

