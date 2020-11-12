Padres Shut Out in National League MVP, Manager, Rookie Races

Share This Article:

Baseball revealed its top award winners this week, and though the San Diego Padres placed among the finalists in three of the races, they won’t bring home the honors.

Manny Machado finished third in the MVP results, revealed Thursday.

Atlanta Brave Freddie Freeman became the 2020 National League MVP, ahead of Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts. It’s the first MVP win for Freeman.

Earlier this week, Manager Jayce Tingler took the runner-up slot behind NL Manager of the Year Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins. David Ross of the Chicago Cubs was also among the finalists.

Jake Cronenworth tied for second place with Philadelphia Phillie Alec Bohm, while Milwaukee Brewer Devin Williams took home the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of American vote on the honors.

Two Padres finished just out of the Top 3 in their categories. Fernando Tatis Jr. finished fourth, just 20 points behind Machado in the MVP race. Dinelson Lamet came in fourth for the Cy Young Award, which went to Cincinnati Red Trevor Bauer.

Baseball though continues to accept fan votes for the All-MLB Team through Friday. Nine Padres are in contention for those spots.

