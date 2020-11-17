718 New COVID-19 Cases and 7 Deaths Reported in San Diego County

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials reported 718 newly diagnosed COVID-19 infections and seven additional fatalities Tuesday, raising the county’s cumulative case total to 66,319 and the death toll to 933.

It was the seventh consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases have been reported by the county. The last four days have marked the highest daily case counts since the pandemic began.

The 833 cases reported Monday was the second-highest number the county has announced in a single day during the pandemic, following a record high of 1,087 reported Sunday and a then-record 736 on Saturday. The 718 cases reported Tuesday is the fourth-highest number to be reported thus far.

California updated its four-tier COVID-19 reopening statistics Monday with San Diego County sinking further into the most-restrictive “purple” tier of the state’s four-tier economic reopening roadmap.

— City News Service

