Share This Article:

Voters named Manager Jayce Tingler, Manny Machado and rookie Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres finalists for baseball’s major honors Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Machado is one of three in the running for the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award. Cronenworth finds himself in the mix for NL Rookie of the Year.

Tingler, in his first year at the helm, will compete for NL Manager of the Year.

The Baseball Writers Association of America votes on the categories. Each award will be revealed on a different day:

Rookie of the Year: Monday; Philadelphia Phillie Alec Bohm and Milwaukee Brewer Devin Williams join Cronenworth as finalists.

Manager of the Year – Monday; joining Tingler are the Miami Marlins’ Don Mattingly and Chicago Cubs’ David Ross.

MVP – Thursday, Nov. 12; Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts and Atlanta Brave Freddie Freeman made the cut along with Machado.

The Padres have not won a major player award since Jake Peavy nabbed the Cy Young Award in 2007. Bud Black took home Manager of the Year a decade ago.

The last Padre to win MVP was Ken Caminiti in 1996, while the last Rookie of the Year, Benito Santiago, was even longer ago – in 1987.

Machado and Cronenworth already are among nine Padres being considered for the All-MLB Team. Fan voting continues through Nov. 13.

Congratulations to Jayce Tingler on being named a National League Manager of the Year finalist! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7FiGQCAel7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 3, 2020

– Staff reports

Machado, Tingler, Cronenworth Named Finalists for MVP, Top Manager, Rookie of Year was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: