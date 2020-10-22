Cronenworth Snags Rookie Honor, While 3 Padres in Mix for Top MLB Awards

Share This Article:

Three San Diego Padres, including Manny Machado, this week found themselves named finalists for top 2020 fielding and pitching honors.

Machado, a third baseman, and Trent Grisham, a center fielder, are finalists for the Gold Glove, awarded to the best fielders at each position.

Machado competes with fellow National League third basemen Brian Anderson of the Florida Marlins and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies.

Grishham shares his category with Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger, who won last year, and Atlanta Brave Ronald Acuña Jr.

Congratulations to Trent Grisham on being named a 2020 NL Gold Glove Award finalist! 👏 pic.twitter.com/9WJJAzXf0J — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 22, 2020

Trevor Rosenthal, an addition to the team at the trade deadline, is in the mix for the NL’s Reliever of the Year. He posted a 1.90 ERA in 2020 and struck out 38. He competes with Jeremy Jeffress of the Chicago Cubs and Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers for the honor.

Reminder – the NL Reliever of the Year has a home in San Diego. The award bears Padre Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman’s name.

The Gold Gloves will be presented on Nov. 3, in a program airing on ESPN at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Jake Cronenworth won the NL’s Outstanding Rookie honor in the Players Choice Awards. Only fellow major leaguers vote in this case.

Voters described him as “a pure hitter” with a “veteran’s approach” and a “sure-handed fielder.”

“I can only thank my teammates and coaching staff, everybody that allowed me to just be as comfortable as I could throughout the year,” Cronenworth said.

Congratulations to @TrevRosenthal on being named a finalist for the 2020 Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AAiwe6JD2r — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 19, 2020

– Staff reports

