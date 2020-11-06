Padres Collect More 2020 Honors With Silver Sluggers for Machado, Tatis

Share This Article:

Three more San Diego Padres picked up post-season awards this week, including those for top rookie and the best hitters at their positions.

Third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. received Silver Slugger Awards in the National League for their performances at the plate.

Machado, a finalist for the NL’s MVP Award, hit .304 with 16 home runs, 47 RBIs and 68 hits.

Tatis, 21, set the pace for shortstops with 17 homers, 45 RBIs and 50 runs. He hit .277.

Say it with us… Left side, strong side. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NB6eVa7yMp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 6, 2020

It’s the first Silver Slugger for both players.

The last Padre to win a Silver Slugger was Chase Headley in 2012. Hall-of-Fame outfielder Tony Gwynn won seven.

Meanwhile, the publication Baseball Digest named Jake Cronenworth as its top NL rookie for 2020. He is a finalist for baseball’s Rookie of the Year award as well.

According to MLB.com, Cronenworth had more runs scored, 26, extra-base hits, 22 and doubles, 15, than any other NL rookie. He hit .285.

The Seattle Mariners’ Kyle Lewis received the honor for the American League.

Earlier this week, Trent Grisham became the only Padre in 2020 to earn a Gold Glove, an honor for defensive play.

Congratulations to our 2020 National League Rookie of the Year – second baseman Jake Cronenworth of the @Padres! pic.twitter.com/jS0XM6Kzw9 — Baseball Digest (@BaseballDigest) November 5, 2020

– Staff reports

