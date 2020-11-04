Padre Trent Grisham a Top Defender, Snagging Gold Glove for Center Field Play

Share This Article:

Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres can add a little gold to his mantle.

He received the Gold Glove for his defensive play in center field, along with two other National Leaguers, Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinal Tyler O’Neill.

According to MLB.com, two stats demonstrate Grisham’s bead on the ball.

In just three seconds after a pitch, Grisham goes in the right direction by an average of 2.2 feet more than other fielders.

MLB also cited Statcast, which noted that Grisham can eat up more ground in center field in just 1.5 seconds after the pitch than any other outfielder that qualified for the award.

“The way he moves, the jumps off the balls, all his movement patterns – it gave you a pretty good indicator,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler told MLB.com of Grisham.

The last Padre to win a Gold Glove was Chase Headley in 2012, for his play at third base.

Manny Machado, also a finalist for the award at third base, came up short, as the Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado took the honor.

The Cardinals and Chicago Cubs had two winners each. Kolten Wong joined O’Neill for his play at second base. Cubs Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez were honored for their work at first base and shortstop.

Baseball announced the awards Tuesday.

Gold looks good on you, Grish. 🏅 pic.twitter.com/XAXNnFmRQD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 4, 2020

– Staff reports

