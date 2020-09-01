Share This Article:

Manny Machado, following his monster August, received his second National League Player of the Week honor in a row.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

He was even hotter this week, hitting .538, with three homers.

Those home runs all happened to come on the same day, against the Seattle Mariners. During the doubleheader that followed the postponement for the Jacob Blake protest, Machado drove out two in the first game and one in the next.

Last week he hit .393, also with three homers, one of them a walk-off grand slam against the Texas Rangers. That homer came during the Friars’ record-breaking week of slams – a Padre hit one in five consecutive games.

For the season, the Padres’ third baseman is hitting .303 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs.

Machado has scored six Player of the Week awards. His previous four came with the Baltimore Orioles.

The American League’s Player of the Week was Lucas Giolito, who threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 25.

After an off day, the Padres return to action Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Dinelson Lamet will face the Angels’ Julio Teheran.

Manny Machado has a 12-game hitting streak. Manny Machado hit .538/.519/1.000 this week with five XBH and seven RBI. Manny Machado. pic.twitter.com/98WsngfXn5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 30, 2020

– Staff reports

Machado’s Torrid August Garners Him 2nd Straight NL Player of Week Award was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: