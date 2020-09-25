Padres Get Rush With Walk-off Win, But Play Wait-and-See on Clevinger, Lamet, Myers

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres had some thrills and some scares Friday as they continue to prepare for their first post-season since 2006.

The thrills? Clinching home-field advantage in the wild-card series and a comeback win on a walk-off home run. There’s also the possibility that breakout star Fernando Tatis Jr. is getting back on track in time for the playoffs.

The scares? They are piling up. As the team holds out hope that a Friday cortisone shot eases starter Mike Clevinger’s arm woes, both Dinelson Lamet and Wil Myers left the second game of the team’s double header in San Francisco.

The Padres split the twin bill with the Giants, dropping the first shortened, seven-inning game 5-4, despite a late rally, but winning the second, 6-5, in dramatic fashion.

Because the second game made up for a postponed contest at Petco Park following a COVID-19 scare earlier this month, the Padres played as the home team. So when Trent Grisham sent a 3-2 pitch far over the right-field seats in the bottom of the seventh, the Padres got to walk it off, even in Oracle Park.

Meanwhile, the team showed cautious optimism on the injury front.

Clevinger, who left Wednesday’s game, suffered a “right posterior impingement,” of his elbow, according to general manager A.J. Preller. The team will watch how he responds over the next couple of days to determine next steps.

“Hopefully, the injection does the trick and we’re in a good spot,” Preller said.

Lamet left the game after pitching nearly four innings with what Padres skipper Jayce Tingler described as “tightness in his bicep area.”

“We’re hoping that it’s precautionary and he came out before anything very bad happened,” he said.

Myers, Tingler said, experienced quad tightness, and told his manager he could stay in the game. The Padres, though, pulled him to be safe.

“At the end of the day, we just weren’t going to mess around with any type of tightness in that quad area,” Tingler explained.

The Padres are set to begin the playoffs Wednesday. As of Friday, their opponent will be the St. Louis Cardinals, but that’s in flux as the season draws to its Sunday close.

Tatis, though, gave them some signs that he will be ready. He got two hits during the double header, including a two-run homer, his 16th, in the second game, enough to raise hopes that his month-long slump may be subsiding.

– Staff reports

