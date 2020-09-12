Padres-Giants Plan for Sunday Doubleheader, But Must Await COVID Test Results

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres have tentative plans to face the San Francisco Giants in a doubleheader Sunday, according to reports.

The scheduling of the twin bill depends on the individual in the Giants organization who tested positive for COVID-19. The reports indicate that negative test results have followed. If that trend continues, the games can move forward.

Officials called off Friday’s game at Petco Park shortly after the scheduled 6:10 p.m. start. They then opted to postpone Saturday’s game as well.

The games, if played Sunday, will be shortened to seven innings each, as has been the practice in doubleheaders for the 2020 season.

MLB has informed the #SFGiants and #Padres to prepare for a doubleheader Sunday but are awaiting final COVID-19 test results tonight before making official announcement. If all tests are negative, they will play. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 13, 2020

The Giants released a statement explaining that they instructed “players and staff to self-isolate in their San Diego hotel rooms with recommended safety precautions in place.” They also conducted contact tracing of the “entire traveling party.”

It’s unclear when the teams would make up the remaining game of what had been set to be a three-game series. Though the Giants have an off-day Monday, the second-place Padres begin a showdown with the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres and Giants do, however, share an off-day Thursday.

This season began late in July after officials set out a series of protocols to prevent and detect infections, including frequent testing.

Nonetheless there have been outbreaks, most notably in the Florida Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals organizations.

The positives have led to more than 40 postponed games throughout the Major Leagues.

The Padres had their own scare in summer camp. Tommy Pham tested positive, but soon was cleared to return to the team.

#sfgiants–#padres doubleheader tomorrow remains possible. Clubs are obviously waiting for test results to come back. If they did have one tomorrow or even if they don’t, one possibility for a make up oddly enough is Thursday in a neutral park, Seattle. (1/2) — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) September 13, 2020

– Staff reports

