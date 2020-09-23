Padres Wait for News on Clevinger After His Early Exit and Loss to Angels

Share This Article:

Newly acquired starter Mike Clevinger awaited results from tests on his pitching arm following his early departure Wednesday as the San Diego Padres faced the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB.com reported that the right-hander left the game due to “biceps tightness.” The issue also forced the team to skip his scheduled start Saturday. At that time, Padres manager Jayce Tingler told the site he thought Clevinger was pitching at “85-90 percent.”

Wednesday’s tests, according to MLB, included an MRI.

“We’re going to wait for the results and see what the doctors say,” Tingler told MLB.com. “I don’t want to speculate or anything like that because I just honestly don’t know.”

The Padres traded for Clevinger just before the Aug. 31 deadline to bolster their post-season push. With the National League playoffs beginning in one week, Clevinger’s status is now unclear.

The Padres lost 5-2, though they had jumped out to an early lead, on Eric Hosmer’s home run with Manny Machado aboard in the bottom of the first.

Adrian Morejon took over for Clevinger in the second inning and the Angels hit him hard. Shohei Ohtani, Justin Upton and Anthony Bemboom hit homers, and Morejon departed after only one inning.

Though they clinched their playoff berth Sunday, the Padres have hit a rough patch, losing five of their last seven.

After an off-day Thursday, they close their season in San Francisco with four games, including a Friday doubleheader. The twin bill includes a makeup game for one of the Giants’ contests that was postponed in San Diego after a COVID-19 scare.

– Staff reports

