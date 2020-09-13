Padres, After COVID Scare, Sweep 2 From Giants, Set for 1st Place Clash with L.A.

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres resumed play Sunday after a COVID-19 scare, sweeping a doubleheader with the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.

They took the first game 6-0, led by new addition Mike Clevinger, and the second, 3-1.

Officials had postponed the first two games in the series with the Giants due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test.

Following a review of all the details presented in the case, involving a Giants player, the committee determined that the test did not represent an actual infection. As such, it did not present a risk to other personnel, Major League Baseball announced.

MLB, along with the Major League Baseball Players Association Joint Committee, and in conjunction with teams’ medical staffs, reviews all positive COVID-19 tests on an individual basis. They then determine how each case should be handled in order to ensure the health and safety of players and club personnel.

The Padres won the first game with ease behind Clevinger. He threw seven scoreless innings (games in doubleheaders go just seven innings in 2020) and also struck out seven.

Greg Garcia and Wil Myers provided the offense, as each drove in two runs for the Padres.

In the second game, the Padres broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with run-scoring singles by Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado. Myers homered as well, accounting for the Padres’ first run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers come to town Monday, as the Padres take a run at first place in the National League West.

Dinelson Lamet takes the start for the Friars at 6:10 p.m. Monday. The Dodgers have yet to name their starter.

– Staff and wire reports

