Reports: Owners Push 60-Game Plan for Baseball, Making 2020 Season More Likely

Kirby Yates
Padres closer Kirby Yates seems closer to pitching again in 2020. Here, he’s in a game against the New York Mets in May 2019 at Petco Park. Photo credit: Tom Walko/Icon Sportswire

Padres fans – perhaps all won’t be lost at Petco Park in 2020 after all.

Baseball plans to settle for a radically shortened season after weeks of contentious back and forth with the players union over when and how to return to the field.

Baseball and union officials have continued meeting, according to the Associated Press, over a variety of issues, including:

  • Adding more teams to the playoffs.
  • Having the designated hitter in games in the National League
  • Altering play in extra innings.

The Major League Baseball Players Association’s executive board, the AP reported, overwhelmingly rejected baseball owners’ latest offer on Monday.

With the move, according to the report, baseball owners approved a 60-game schedule. It is set to be played in ballparks, with fans barred, a source told the Associated Press, based on a  grant of anonymity.

Baseball officials called on the players’ union to respond by 2 p.m. PST Tuesday regarding dates and acceptance of a slate of safety protocols.

Owners hope players can start a modified spring training around July 1. For a time, teams had hoped to start the season around July 4.

Instead, talks with players got heated, particularly over the structure of prorated salaries. Players typically play a 162-game season.

Player Trevor Bauer responded to the development, as did sportswriters, with some grumbling about the state of labor relations in the game:

– Staff reports

