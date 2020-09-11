Friday’s Padres Game Postponed After Positive COVID Test in Giants Organization

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres announced Friday that two home games against the San Francisco Giants this weekend would be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Officials called off Friday’s game at Petco Park just after the scheduled 6:10 p.m. start. Saturday’s is postponed as well.

The decision was made due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Giants organization, the Padres said.

The postponements took place “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.”

The Associated Press reported that players from both teams gathered on the field for the national anthem and a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. But then the Padres failed to step out to their positions.

The team announced the postponement after 6:30 p.m.

The baseball season began in late July after officials set rigorous protocols to prevent infections, including frequent testing.

In a Friday news release, Major League Baseball reported 86 total positives for the season among players and staff. The most notable outbreaks took place in the Florida Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals organizations.

The positives led to multiple game postponements.

The Padres had a coronavirus scare in summer camp. Tommy Pham tested positive, but soon returned.

Latest COVID-19 test results from MLB and the MLBPA… pic.twitter.com/lF1iy0zs9y — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 11, 2020

– Staff and wire reports

