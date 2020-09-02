Fernando Tatis Jr. Continues to Make Big Impression as NL Names Him Player of Month

Share This Article:

Fernando Tatis Jr. can add another feather to his cap in his very young career, as the National League named him Player of the Month for July/August.

Tatis, 21, is hitting .307 this season, with hitting 13 home runs, one of them, an Aug. 17 grand slam against the Texas Rangers. That game led to a notable record for the Padres, as they became the first team to ever hit slams in four straight games.

He also has 34 RBIs, 46 hits and 7 stolen bases.

Tatis is the first Padre to win the NL Player of the Month since Wil Myers snagged the honor four years ago, according to MLB.com.

Strong up the middle. 💪 pic.twitter.com/VLYImK2Tpv — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 2, 2020

He wasn’t the only Friar honored Wednesday. Jake Cronenworth received the NL’s Rookie of the Month award for July/August. He hit .355 with four homers and 16 RBIs in his August games.

Overall, he’s hitting .346 for the season, with 17 RBIs.

In other moves, the team placed Myers and reliever Emilio Pagan on the injured list. Officials did not reveal a reason for the decision on Myers’ part, but Pagan is suffering from inflammation in his right biceps, according to MLB.com.

Newly acquired starter Mike Clevinger takes the mound for the Padres Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. He faces Andrew Heaney.

– Staff reports

