San Diego Legion Drafts College Standouts Madden and Zarcone

The San Diego Legion welcomed two new additions this week, not just new star Chris Robshaw.

The team drafted Patrick Madden and Cole Zarcone, the 12th and 24th picks respectively in the Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft on June 13.

More than 400 players applied to join the draft, competing for just 24 spots on 10 teams.

New Legion co-Head Coaches Scott Murray and Zack Test made the picks.

Madden, a San Diego native, played rugby at Cal Poly. According to the team, from the age of 8, he documented his dream of becoming a professional rugby player in a red and black journal.

Zarcone, projected to bring power and pace to the San Diego backline, served as captain of the Central Washington team.

– Staff reports

