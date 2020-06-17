Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Share This Article:The San Diego Legion rugby team has signed former England national rugby union team captain Chris Robshaw for its 2021 and 2022 seasons, the team announced Wednesday.

A twice-named Aviva Premiership Player of the Year, Robshaw will finish the current season with his English team before joining Major League Rugby.

“Signing a player with Chris’ profile, talent and experience is another major step for us, both on and off the field,” San Diego Legion Chairman Darren Gardner said. “Not only will Chris add a new and very significant dimension to our team, (San Diego Legion President and CEO Ryan Patterson) and I believe Chris has the skill set and capability to transform how rugby is played across Major League Rugby as a whole.”

Robshaw, a flanker, captained the England National Team at the 2015 Six Nations Championship, bringing the Three Lions just seven points away from a championship. He currently plays for the London-based Harlequin F.C.

“Each season the MLR has grown and advanced its reputation in professional rugby circles. I have been looking at my options to play in the MLR over the last 12 months and there have been plenty of rumors about where I might play,” Robshaw said. “In the end, it really was an obvious and easy choice for me. In a short period of time, SD Legion has built a reputation as being a world class organization. I am very excited to being part of that organization and helping continue to advance its reputation both on and off the field.”

The San Diego Legion was established in 2017, and is one of 13 professional teams in Major League Rugby. One of the MLR founding teams, the Legion played its 2018-2020 games at Torero Stadium.

The Legion suspended its 2020 season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–City News Service

San Diego Legion Signs England Rugby Star Chris Robshaw for 2021, 2022 Seasons was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: