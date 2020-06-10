Legion, San Diego’s Rugby Squad, Selects 2 Assistants to Share Job as Head Coach

Share This Article:

The San Diego Legion named former assistant coaches Scott Murray and Zack Test, who represented their countries as top rugby players, as new co-head coaches.

“… Zack and Scott are well placed to take over our head-coaching role,” said San Diego Legion Chairman Darren Gardner. “Both have shown they could easily do the head coach job in their own right, so Ryan (Patterson, the Legion’s president and CEO) and I feel very fortunate to have them working in combination.”

Murray and Test competed in multiple Rugby World Cups, Olympics and Lions Tours.

Before starting his coaching career, Murray earned 87 caps at Lock for the Scotland National Team. He also played in both the English Premiership and French League. Test played for the USA Team at the Olympics and in the Rugby World Cup.

Murray coached the Legion’s forwards the last two seasons. Test served as the Legion’s backs coach beginning in 2018.

Murray called the Legion “a world-class organization and a fantastic culture.” Test said he is “looking forward to continuing to develop our team and (a) winning style of rugby that fans and the San Diego community can be proud of.”

Major League Rugby launched in 2018. The Legion played in the league championship game one year ago, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Seattle Seawolves.

They canceled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

“As we look forward to the 2021 season, our organization is very focused on winning an MLR championship for our fans and the broader community in San Diego,” Patterson said. “Darren and I are confident Zack and Scott will push our team to the next level, on and off the field.”

In addition, at 4 p.m. Saturday the league hosts its first Collegiate Draft. The event will be live streamed on Major League Rugby’s Facebook page and FTF Network. More than 400 players applied to join the draft, including six who list San Diego as their current home.

– Staff reports

