10 Former San Diego-Area Preps to Take Field for USD Football Team Come Fall

Ten former prep athletes from San Diego County are among the University of San Diego’s football team’s 34-player 2020 signing class.

The 11-time defending Pioneer Football League champions added to a roster that will return 15 starters for the upcoming season.

The Toreros open the season Sept. 5 at UC Davis, if colleges are free to resume play. The coronavirus put a stop to professional and collegiate athletic events in March.

Defensive players made up the bulk of the USD class, with six linebackers and two nickelbacks. On offense, the group features eight offensive linemen.

On offense, the 16 new players include seven locals :

Running backs : Desmond Taua, Vista High

: Desmond Taua, Vista High Wide receivers : Trevor Gonzales, La Costa Canyon High, and Benjo O’Brien, Lincoln High

: Trevor Gonzales, La Costa Canyon High, and Benjo O’Brien, Lincoln High Offensive linemen: Ryan Bill, San Pasqual High, Christopher Curtis, Lincoln High, Carson Feil, El Capitan High, and Owen Lenz, Del Norte High

Defensively, the Toreros welcome 18 additions, including three locals:

Defensive linemen : Jacob Saewitz, La Costa Canyon High

: Jacob Saewitz, La Costa Canyon High Nickelbacks : Dylan Quinn, Carlsbad High

: Dylan Quinn, Carlsbad High Defensive backs: Maverick Martin, San Marcos High

The class is comprised of 22 players total from California. Three hail from Arizona, along with two each from Texas, Hawaii and Colorado.

– Staff reports

