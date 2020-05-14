San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, May 14

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 14

• There have been 5,391 cases and 200 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 73,164 cases and 3,032 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,415,894 cases and 85,813 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County public health officials reported 113 new coronavirus cases and six deaths as daily testing set a record of just under 4,000.

• The chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors said the county will seek permission to reopen faster than currently allowed by California guidelines.

• The San Diego Symphony announced that the coronavirus pandemic will delay the planned inaugural summer season at The Shell on the bayfront until 2021.

• Red Door Interactive, a national marketing firm based in San Diego, has developed an algorithmic model predicting when each state can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Primavera, a popular family-owned Italian restaurant on Orange Avenue in Coronado, will not reopen after the pandemic. The restaurant was opened in 1989 by Cristos and Jeannette Stavros.

• UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management Thursday launched the Rady School Business Recovery Coalition to help businesses in the region navigate the challenges created by COVID-19.

• Columnist Peter Herman asks why football remains the top goal of San Diego State University, with athletes returning for training in July even though teaching will remain online in the fall.

