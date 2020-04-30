SDSU Hoops’ Mitchell, Chasing ‘Lifelong Dream,’ Aims for NBA Draft, But Could Return

Share This Article:

San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell said this week that he will declare for the NBA Draft, but not hire an agent.

By not taking that step, he maintains his collegiate eligibility.

He called the NBA “a lifelong dream of mine” and said he would “do everything in my power to pursue this goal.” He credited his coaches, campus administration and teammates with providing him “with a remarkable college experience for which I am very grateful.”

He added: “If this does not end up being the right time to begin my professional career, I am excited about the opportunity to return for my senior season.”

The Riverside native has until June 3 to withdraw his name from draft consideration. He would then retain his final year of eligibility.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25. With the uncertainty surrounding the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be delayed.

“I am proud of the hard work Matt has put in and the dividends it has paid in giving him this opportunity,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “He worked incredibly hard to develop his game over the past year and those efforts made him one of the best players in our league.

“Matt is doing this the right way, by exploring his professional goals while keeping open his option for returning.”

League coaches named him a first-team All-Mountain West performer last season. Mitchell played in all 32 games, including starts in the final 19.

He averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Mitchell helped lead the Aztecs to the Mountain West regular-season championship. The team finished the season ranked No. 6 in the nation with a 30-2 record. That includes a 17-1 mark in conference play. In addition, the team opened the season with a 26-game win streak, the longest in the nation this year.

Season standout Malachi Flynn also announced two weeks ago that he would forego his final year of collegiate eligibility in a bid for the NBA.

– Staff reports

