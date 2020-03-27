San Diego State Golfer Named to Squad for Arnold Palmer Cup in Ireland

Share This Article:

San Diego State golfer Puwit Anupansuebsai will represent the international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup in July in Ireland.

The Golf Coaches Association of America announced his inclusion Friday.

Anupansuebsai, from Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, becomes the third Aztec named to a Palmer Cup team.

He joins Aaron Goldberg and Nahum Mendoza III. They represented the U.S. in 2008 and 2016, respectively.

The Arnold Palmer Cup, co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the association, is a Ryder Cup-style tournament. It features the top men’s and women’s collegiate golfers and pits the U.S. against a team of international players.

The cup, slated for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare, could be postponed or canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

A 2019 All-Mountain West honoree, Anupansuebsai led SDSU with a 69.59 scoring average for the 2019-20 season.

The Arnold Palmer Cup, established in 1997, originally featured the top eight collegiate golfers from the U.S. competing against Great Britain and Ireland.

In 2018, officials expanded the competition to include men’s and women’s collegiate teams from around the world.

– City News Service

