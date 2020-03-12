San Diego State Cancels Spring Sports amid COVID-19 Concerns

Share This Article:

Citing concerns about the novel coronavirus and “out of an abundance of caution,” San Diego State University suspended all of its spring sports Thursday.

The Mountain West Conference will suspend spring sports, as well.

All team activities, including games, tournaments and practices are suspended for this weekend and SDSU officials say they will continue to monitor the situation.

“At this time, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the SDSU community. However, out of an abundance of caution, these preventive measures are being taken to ensure the wellbeing of the campus and regional community. With the health, safety and wellbeing of the entire San Diego State community, as well as the broader San Diego region as the top priority, the athletic department will continue to work with the university, as well as NCAA and local health officials to ensure that best practices are being followed and if additional precautions are advised,” the department said in a statement.

SDSU announced Tuesday that it will begin transitioning all classes to virtual instruction by April 6 due to fears of the coronavirus spreading. UC San Diego announced Monday it will move all lecture and discussion courses online starting March 25.

SDSU will make decisions regarding hosting events on a case-by-case basis, while UCSD advised that events expected to have more than 100 people will be canceled, and any campus tours or other events that bring visitors to campus will be canceled for groups of more than 15 people.

Athletic events on the UCSD campus will continue as scheduled, but spectators will not be permitted, according to UCSD.

As updated information becomes available, it will be listed on GoAztecs.com, and changes to scheduled events can be found on the individual team schedule page at that website. Go to SDSU’s coronavirus site for additional information and updates: SDSU.edu/COVID19.

–City News Service

