MLB’s Pitch This (Non) Opening Day – Watch Classics, Including Pads’ 2019 Crazy Comeback

Share This Article:

Ah, the promise of Opening Day – March 26. Alas, it was not to be with the coronavirus shelving sports. We can but hope for the real Opening Day at some point in 2020.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

What we have Thursday then is classics, as MLB goes all out with “Opening Day at Home” across multiple platforms as the sport shares great games of seasons past, including two from your San Diego Padres.

The Padres should have been playing the Rockies Thursday to open the season at Petco Park. Spoiler alert: You still will get to see the Rockies on “Opening Day at Home,” and you will definitely dig the game from 2019. But the one from Opening Day 2005? Not so much.

The first is one of the games from June’s record-setting series against the Colorado Rockies, which includes comebacks that could pretty much only happen at Coors Field.

Hey, the Padres are playing the Rockies tomorrow, after all! MLB just announced its Opening Day at Home initiative, with 30 classic games tomorrow. Streaming on Padres dot com and @LasMayores: the Friars’ 6-run 9th-inning comeback at Coors Field last June. Let’s watch some ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qlOFGtVQdq — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 25, 2020

The 2005 game airs on MLB Network at 6 p.m. PST. The 2019 game streams over the @LasMayores Twitter handle at 6:30 p.m. PST.

Thursday’s game slate starts at 5:30 a.m. PST. In addition to MLB and Twitter, you can catch games on FS1, and on Facebook and YouTube on social media.

See the graphic for the full schedule, with games from as far back as 1996.

Highlights include the 2019 World Series (San Diego State’s Stephen Strasburg played a big part), the 2016 World Series (the Chicago Cubs got out from under a very famous burden) and the 2004 American League Championship Series (Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts, formerly of the Padres, played a historic bit part).

– Staff reports

MLB’s Pitch This (Non) Opening Day – Watch Classics, Including Pads’ 2019 Crazy Comeback was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: