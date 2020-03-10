Coronavirus Worries to Prompt UCSD to Begin Online Classes March 25

Share This Article:

UC San Diego will move all lecture and discussion courses online starting March 25, due to fears of the coronavirus spreading, the university announced Monday night.

“Starting in Spring Quarter, all lecture and discussion courses will be delivered remotely,” the school said. “In the context of our campus, this will mainly involve offering conventional courses via online teaching and learning tools.”

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the UCSD campus, but “as local, national and global public health recommendations shift to include mitigation of transmission, (the university is) proactively taking steps that will help to protect the community.”

The school also advises that events expected to have more than 100 people be canceled, and any campus tours or other events that bring visitors to campus be canceled for groups of more than 15 people.

Athletic events on campus will continue as scheduled but spectators will not be permitted, according to UCSD.

San Diego County health officials Monday night confirmed the county’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a local resident. The case is considered a presumptive positive until test results are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the patient is considered the county’s first coronavirus case, the illness has had a presence in the San Diego area. Last week, authorities confirmed that a person who works at an AT&T store in Chula Vista had tested positive for the illness, prompting the temporary closure of some AT&T stores in the area. That patient was not considered a San Diego County case because the person lives in Orange County.

— City News Service

