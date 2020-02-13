Share This Article:

Five players scored in double figures as UC San Diego continued its hot streak and downed Cal State Dominguez Hills, 88-73, at home Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The victory was the 15th straight for the No. 4 ranked team in Division II.

Senior center Chris Hansen also returned to the lineup for the team after missing the last 15 games due to injury.

The Tritons improved to 23-1 overall and 17-1 in California Collegiate Athletic Association play. The Toros fell to 10-13 overall and 6-11 in the CCAA.

Playing its first game in a week, UC San Diego came out firing, building a 10-2 lead. At that point, Hansen made his return for the first time since Nov. 30. The Toros, however, responded, going on a 14-0 run of their own to pull out in front.

UCSD’s Tyrell Roberts buried a three-pointer though as time expired, and the Tritons led 38-36 at the half. Christian Oshita was the leading scorer for the Tritons in the first half, scoring 11 on three 3-pointers.

The Tritons opened strong in the second half, connecting on four of their first seven shots. They added a 9-2 run, giving them a 67-54 lead, their largest of the night to that point. The Toros battled foul trouble down the stretch and the Tritons extended the lead.

Oshita led the Tritons with 22 points while pulling down eight rebounds. Roberts scored 17.

UC San Diego will take on Cal State LA at 8 p.m. Saturday in La Jolla, the Tritons’ final home game of the regular season. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

– Staff reports

UCSD Wins 15th Straight, Downing Cal State Dominguez Hills 88-73 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: