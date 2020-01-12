UCSD, Enjoying Best Hoops Start in Program History, Wins 7th Straight

Guard Tyrell Roberts scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the sixth-ranked UC San Diego men’s basketball team downed Humboldt State 86-70 at Lumberjack Arena in Arcata Saturday.
The Division II Tritons have won seven straight and are off to the best start in program history at 15-1. They are 9-1 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, and also 8-0 on the road.
Senior forward Scott Everman helped the Tritons get off to a great start, as he knocked down an early 3-pointer and a pair of two-handed dunks as UCSD grabbed an early 18-7 advantage.
The Lumberjacks (6-9 overall, 2-8 CCAA) drew close in the second half with a 14-2 run over the first 6:15. They cut the Tritons’ lead to two, 48-46, with 13:45 left.
From there, Roberts took control, converting a layup, a jumper, and a three to put UC San Diego back up by nine, 55-46, with 11:39 left. The Lumberjacks could not recover.
The sophomore had a memorable night, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds, and 10 field goals – all one short of career-highs.
UC San Diego returns to RIMAC Arena at 8 p.m. Thursday, hosting Cal Poly Pomona. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.
– Staff reports
