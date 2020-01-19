UCSD Wins 9th in a Row, Improving to 17-1 on Season in Division II

Share This Article:

Sophomore guard Tyrell Roberts scored a career-high 33 as No. 5 UC San Diego won its ninth straight, this time over Cal State San Bernardino, 87-59.

The Tritons, in Division II play, are off to the best start in program history at 17-1, and 11-1 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

The second place Coyotes (14-4 overall, 9-3 CCAA) had their eight-game win streak snapped.

Roberts wasted no time getting going, knocking down a 3-pointer less than 10 seconds into the game. He scored 11 points over the first five minutes, as the Tritons took a 14-3 advantage.

He continued his hot shooting throughout the first half, scoring 24 of the team’s first 33 points. In fact, with 7:46 to go, he had single-handedly outscored the Coyotes, 24-16.

Roberts finished the first half with 30 points, as the Tritons led 48-24 at the break.

UCSD extended their lead, building a 32-point advantage at almost the 10-minute mark. Roberts added five points before going to the bench for the game’s last eight minutes. In addition, overall he knocked down seven 3-pointers in 11 attempts.

Gabe Hadley finished with 15 points, while Mikey Howell scored eight, with six rebounds and six assists.

UC San Diego plays again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when the Tritons visit San Francisco State.

– Staff reports

