Aztecs, Riding Barrage of 3-Pointers, Roll Over New Mexico 85-57

San Diego State extended their season-long win streak to 22 with an overpowering win over New Mexico Wednesday.

The Aztecs, ranked No. 4 in the nation, jumped out to a 17-0 lead in Albuquerque, on the way to an 85-57 victory.

SDSUs fast start quieted the home crowd of 13,241, there to see the country’s lone undefeated team. It was the first time the Aztecs have won on New Mexico’s turf in nearly four years.

The Lobos slipped to 5-5 in the Mountain West conference and 16-7 overall.

San Diego State moves to a school-record 22-0 with a complete thrashing of New Mexico at the Pit tonight, 85-57. The Aztecs are the only team in the nation to hand three different teams its only home loss of the season (New Mexico, BYU and Utah State). pic.twitter.com/g0zzAg0CMn — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) January 30, 2020

According to the Associated Press, four New Mexico starters weren’t available for the game, due to suspensions, dismissal or injury.

The Lobos’ leading scorer JaQuan Lyle received a suspension Wednesday. The AP reported that he hosted a party where two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

KJ Feagin led the Aztecs with 18 points, all of them on threes. Malachi Flynn and Matt Mitchell followed with 12 points each.

SDSU stayed hot throughout the game, shooting 58.2%. In addition, San Diego State hit 15 three-pointers.

“It all starts with Malachi,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “He’s a prolific scorer, he sets the tone, and moves the ball so easy. Everybody on the team shares the basketball and that’s all you can ask.”

SDSU returns home Saturday to face Utah State at 7 p.m. Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard, who played for the school from 2009-11, will return for a ceremony at the half to retire his number 15.

Keshad Johnson has a bright future with SDSU. Look at this dude float for the slam against New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/RbEmOIO96k — Matt Topuzes (@mtopuzes) January 30, 2020

