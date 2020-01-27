Unbeaten San Diego State Holds at No. 4 in National Polls

Share This Article:

San Diego State maintained its hold on the No. 4 spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week.

The Aztecs, at 21-0, took their place in school history by winning Sunday at UNLV. With their 21st victory, they supplanted the winning streaks posted by the 2010-11 and 2013-14 squads.

The also defeated Wyoming last week. SDSU next plays at New Mexico – 16-6, 5-4 in the Mountain West – at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We have the big target on our back, and I think we love having a target on our back,” KJ Feagin said in a news conference Monday. “We’re up to the occasion every game.”

Baylor held on at No. 1, in both polls, followed by Gonzaga and Kansas.

– Staff reports

