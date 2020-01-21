Share This Article:

This year’s San Diego State basketball team, with Tuesday’s victory over Wyoming, has matched the program best streaks of the Kawhi Leonard and Xavier Thames eras, by winning 20 straight games.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The No. 4 Aztecs, after defeating Wyoming 72-55, can break the record when they face UNLV Sunday in Las Vegas.

The current 20-win run, like the Leonard-led team in 2010-11, started the season. The Thames-led team accomplished the feat in 2013-14 season. Each of those teams made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU, leaders in the Mountain West, raced out to an early lead Tuesday, against a last-place Wyoming club that they already had beaten by 20 two weeks ago.

The Cowboys drew to within five, when the Aztec core – Malachi Flynn, Yanni Wetzell, Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel – were off the court for four minutes.

With their return the window closed for Wyoming, and SDSU led 32-19 at the break.

Flynn scored 18, despite being hampered by a bout of food poisoning. He added five rebounds. Mitchell followed with 15 points and Wetzell with 14. KJ Feagin had five assists.

Still though, Mitchell said after the game, the team can do more.

“We could’ve been better tonight,” he said on the CBS Sports Network. “We could have been way better.”

Though coach Brian Dutcher called the 20-win streak a “great milestone,” he also said it’s not enough for his Aztecs to be compared to the best teams in the program’s history.

He told XTRA 1360 that he counsels the team, “now you have a chance to continue to put your own identity out there. and see what you’re going to do with this season.

“We have greater goals than this,” he added.

– Staff reports

Aztecs Win 20th Straight, Now Tied For Best Streak in SDSU Basketball History was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: